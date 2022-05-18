news, local-news,

Get ready for a musical extravaganza that can be enjoyed by all the family. Drama Club Dubbo is performing Seussical Jr. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all your favourite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The musical will transport audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Drama Club Dubbo is putting on only three shows of the musical. It will be held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, May 20 at 7pm and Saturday, May 21 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets are available via the DRTCC website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/21efb9c9-8cc4-48f3-851a-2a912745cc58.jpg/r0_94_2048_1251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg