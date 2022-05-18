news, local-news,

Author Ned Manning is heading to Dubbo to chat with locals about his new novel set in the central west, Painting the Light. The novel is set before, during and after World War II and examines the impact this terrible conflict had on young Australians - not only the men who served but the women who gave up their own hopes and dreams to support them and the war effort. Mr Manning, an accomplished playwright, actor and educator, spent 10 years writing Painting the Light and he will be talking about the book - and his writing journey - during an author talk at the Dubbo Library. The story is based on the lives of his parents in the 1930s and '40s. "The story looks at two people and how their experience of the law means they want to change the world," Mr Manning said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The book is about love and idealism and the story follows one of the main characters standing for Labor in one of the safest conservative seats in the country. Mr Manning said the character's aim is to make regional Australia "not an outpost in the hands of local gentry, but to really concentrate on the towns, and people in the towns." "Much of the story is about Dubbo during the election campaign," he said. Mr Manning said he was looking forward to speaking with locals about their own writing journeys and would be happy to answer questions. Mr Manning will chat about Painting the Light at 1pm on Tuesday, June 7 at Dubbo Library. To book, contact Dubbo Library at 6801 4510 or visit mrl.eventbrite.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

