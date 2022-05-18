news, local-news,

A local documentary exploring the meaning of family will be screened at the Old Crocquet Club this Sunday. Called What Is Family?, the 10-minute documentary was put together by the Buninyong School as Community Centre (SACC) and Dubbo Filmmakers. The piece features interviews with three families from different backgrounds - Lebanese, Australian and Aboriginal Australian - who attend the SACC. Dubbo Filmmakers President Kellie Jennar said the film was a collaboration between the Buninyong SACC, Live Better and Dubbo Filmmakers. "Families are the cornerstones of our community. It's all about showcasing what they mean and how there are many differences, yet we share so many similarities," she said. Ms Jennar said it showed that families are "as diverse and complex as any individual". "Families can be made up of a grandparent and a grandchild. It could be a large extended family of 12 people living in one house. It could be having adopted children. It could also be your chosen family, people you connect with as friends and extended family in the community," Ms Jennar said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "What really shines through is that family is so important, and no matter what form it takes, it's the core to our community." Ms Jennar said some of the participants involved in the documentary had expressed an interest in filmmaking, and one gentleman who had been a journalist in Lebanon had joined Dubbo Filmmakers. SACC facilitator Lorna Brennan said the centre had become a valuable hub for the community. "SACC is an extension of your own family," she said. "We welcome everyone." Khaled Taleb is one of the contributors to the project and described it as a 'celebration of family' that was strengthening his own family's cultural ties with their new community. The documentary will be shown to the community as part of National Families Week from May 15 to 21. The screening will be held at 5pm on Sunday, May 22 at the Old Croquet Club, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo. There will be a free BBQ and a family movie screened after the documentary. Register online at dfmbbq.eventbrite.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/678f3839-b579-4aad-b1ae-7ab89526dad2.jpg/r0_234_4608_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg