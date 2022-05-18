news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council has a new director for its strategy, engagement and partnerships division. Natasha Comber, who is currently the director of culture and economy has been awarded the role. The new division has come as a result of the restructure lead by chief executive officer Murray Wood and endorsed by the councillors in March. Under the new structure there are five divisional areas, however they'll have a slight change of scope from June 5. The areas are: organisational performance; community, culture and places; infrastructure delivery; environment and planning; strategy, engagement and partnerships. Mr Wood said the new senior staff structure had a strong focus on improved engagement. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Since returning to council it's been a priority of mine to restore relationships that have been strained over the last few years," he said. "It's extremely important that Dubbo Regional Council has the community and our relationship to our residents and businesses, alike, at the forefront of each decision we make. "I've asked all the staff to have a rethink regarding strategic delivery of council services, now and well into the future, and this new focus on strategy and engagement will hopefully be the missing piece of a very large puzzle." He also congratulated Ms Comber on her new role. Ms Comber has worked at Dubbo City Council, then Dubbo Regional Council for a combined 14 years. She's worked across a number of portfolios in her time, including destination development, corporate business and regional experiences. Ms Comber said she was thrilled to be leading a directorate centred on building relationships. Council is currently in the recruitment process for director of infrastructure delivery as well as director of community, culture and places.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/7218e3ee-48ac-4eca-b5bf-300235fc62d7.JPG/r195_285_5407_3230_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg