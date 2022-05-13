news, local-news,

Three teens have been arrested after allegedly stealing about $2000 in shoes from a Macquarie Street business. About 7.10pm on Wednesday, May 11, three teens forced entry into a business and allegedly stole shoes, making numerous trips into the retail store. Following inquiries, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy about 3.15pm on Thursday and took him to Dubbo Police Station. A short time later, officers arrested two boys - aged 14 and 15 - outside a shop on Macquarie Street and took them to Dubbo Police Station. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. He was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, July 14. The other 15-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Friday, May 13. A 14-year-old boy was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/4965aadb-6872-45f6-bcaf-d61c65d68009.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg