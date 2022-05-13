news, local-news,

Filmmakers from around the region were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to rub shoulders with two experienced industry professionals during the week. Dubbo Filmmakers partnered with ScreenWorks and Screen NSW to host a filming locations program which could have a big benefit for the region. Local filmmakers and photographers had the opportunity to increase their skills while also learning from ScreenWorks project manager Louise Hodgson as well as Screen NSW manager of production attraction Cheryl Conway. Dubbo Filmmakers' Kellie Jennar said the two-day program was an enormous success for all those involved. "It was fantastic so Dubbo Filmmakers we've done some things with ScreenWorks before but this was our biggest collaboration," she said. "It was really exciting to have someone from ScreenWorks and we had a member from Screen NSW who was a professional location manager. "We were really happy with the turn-out, we had 30 attendees across the two-day program." READ ALSO: Ms Jennar told the Daily Liberal just exactly what took place over the two days and how the filmmakers gained valuable experience. "The first day was more of an information seminar talking about the film industry, how it can help regional towns, what the benefits are and how to make it happen," she said. "The second day was more practical and hands on, we went around town learning how to take photographs, how to showcase the town and what producers or directors are looking for." While the program was based in Dubbo, Ms Jennar said people from across the region came to town for the two days. "We attendees from a huge area like Parkes, Forbes, Narromine, Bathurst, Wellington and Mudgee," she said. "I think that really highlights Dubbo is the centre for the wider region especially when it comes to film and screen content. "There is no other similar organisation similar to Dubbo Filmmakers in the whole region, so we are really trying to build the Dubbo region as a screen industry hub."

