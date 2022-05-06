sport, local-sport,

Dubbo CYMS will be looking to make it three consecutive wins when they host the Parkes Spacemen on Sunday at Apex Oval in round four of the Peter McDonald Premiership. CYMS are coming off a strong 30-18 win last weekend against Nyngan at Larkin Oval to make it two wins in as many weeks for Shawn Townsend's side. The Spacemen were right in their game against Macquarie last weekend but conceded points late in the game as the Raiders ran away 41-22 victors. Billy Sing has been one of CYMS' best players so far this season and the back-rower said the side will look a little different this week. "We've picked up a few injuries with 'Chappo' (Jyie Chapman) and 'Jaz' (Jarryn Powyer) but we've got a few boys coming back like Riley Wake and Brydon Ramien," "They'll slot in pretty seamlessly and add a bit of punch to our forward pack. Other than that we are shaping up pretty well." Sing has crossed the line for four tries in just two games so far this season but the back-rower downplayed his own strong form in the opening weeks. "It's easy to play off the back of our side, everyone gets you going forward," he said. "When you've got good players around you it makes your job easier." READ ALSO: Riley Wake will return to the CYMS side after winning the SG Ball competition with the Penrith Panthers. Wake will partner Sing in the back row and the latter is excited to see what the youngster can do in first grade. "Riley's a good young fella, he's a good footballer and it will be good to have him this year," he said. "I think he is moving to Sydney next year, so it will be good to just have him around the club for a year and play first grade." Wake is one of many CYMS juniors who has come through the grades at the club and Sing believes the young talent in the side is a credit to a lot of people. "CYMS is very fortunate in that way, the next five to ten years I think they'll have a strong side if they keep those boys there," he said. "They are all good footballers and good fellas, it's just good playing with them. They add a bit of youth to the club." The CYMS back-rower admitted he is expecting another epic clash between the Dubbo-based club and Parkes on Sunday after some recent close games between the two sides. "Parkes are always strong whether it is in Parkes or in Dubbo," he said. "They are good side and have a good bunch of local fellas who have been there for a few years. We'll have to turn up and play 80 minutes if we want to beat Parkes." Kick-off is at 2:30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/b7e613cf-f416-40d4-90b7-adfc59d388da.JPG/r1523_1537_6458_4325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg