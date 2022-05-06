sport, local-sport,

It's been an unforgettable few weeks for James Sutton and he'll look to keep the good times rolling at his home track on Friday night. Sutton has two drives at Dubbo Paceway on Friday and he'll be out to replicate the performance of one of his former stable stars. Yarraman Bella, formerly trained by James' father Lloyd, recently won a Group 1 for new trainer-driver Brad Hewitt. After nine wins for the Suttons, a haul highlighted by victory in the Gilgandra Cup and a win at Menangle last month, Yarraman Bella was transferred to the Goulburn stables of Brad Hewitt to continue his development. After back-to-back placings to start life with Hewitt, the five-year-old mare scored a stunning win in the Riverina Championships Mares Group 1 Final. READ ALSO: - 'I will get out of this': Messages and love and support inspire after spinal injury - Rhinos without skipper for more than a month as they prepare for the Boars - Nestor not putting too much pressure on himself as comeback gains pace James Sutton is a still a part-owner of the mare and he and his father were in attendance to witness the career highlight. "It was unreal. I'm still on a high from that," Sutton said. "It's very rare you win a Group 1. And this mare, I got her as a yearling and did all the work with her up to that point." The Menangle win was the last start Yarraman Bella had under the care of the Suttons. After they opted to give Hewitt the drive that night, and he delivered in a big way, they made the decision to leave Yarraman Bella with the top trainer-driver in order to access Sydney and the bigger races more easily. "Then it just so happened the race at Wagga came up and she fit the criteria so he gave me a call and asked what I thought and I said 'why not? Let's have a crack'. "Everything then just fell into place. He drove her perfect." Yarraman Bella is in the paddock now enjoying a well-earned spell but plans are already in place for when she returns to the track. A Brisbane campaign looks likely, with Sutton hoping to be able to take some time away from his own business to help out Hewitt north of the border. "There's some good races coming up in July and a couple of Group 1s for mares there so she'll be aimed at them," Sutton said. "She might have one or two more starts at Menangle to get that fitness underneath and then we'll head to Brisbane." Back at home on Friday, Sutton will drive for Nathan Townsend and Dubbo's Greg Pay. The drive for Pay in the Spud's Skips Pace (1720m) is with lightly-raced three-year-old Egos Adreamin. Egos Adreamin ran fifth on debut for Pay last September but hasn't raced since. He warmed up for his return to the track with a win and two placings in three trials. "I'd like to know my percentages on Greg's horses because there's not many times I go around with one of his and get beat," Sutton said. "I'm on a bit of a hot streak with about seven winners in my last 10 drives so if I can keep that going it will be alright." Sutton will also drive Special Meaning for Nathan Townsend in the Blue's Meats Dubbo Pace (1720m). Racing starts 6.29pm on Friday night.

