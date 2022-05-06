news, local-news,

It's one thing to return to the sporting field after having a baby, but it's another completely different thing to be comfortable doing that. Ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, Macquarie league tag players Kimberlee Gordon and Kiara Singh have spoken about how the support and friendships within their club has meant to them as mothers. Gordon, who joined the Raidettes from CYMS this season, and Singh are the only mums in the Raidettes side and on Mother's Day they'll be on the field at Forbes, taking on the Magpies in round two of the Group 11 competition. "Coming back after a baby is hard. It's really difficult," Gordon said. "I was with CYMS when I had Koa and there was just encouragement forever. And coming here too. I'm not the fittest or fastest but I'm out here having a go and having a crack and goes back to our little ones. "They're there watching and they're cheering for mum. They've normally been cheering for dads or uncles and it's mums out there, and nieces and nephews too." READ ALSO: - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend sporting results and photos - 'I'm still on a high': Sutton aims to keep good times going after Group 1 win - 'I will get out of this': Messages and love and support inspire after spinal injury Gordon's daughter, Koa Teale-Gordon, is three-year-old so trips to the footy field have been commonplace throughout her life while Singh's son, Eli Peckham, is just 18 months old. When the two mums are on the field there's never the need to worry about the littles ones on the sideline as there's grandmothers, aunts and uncles, and plenty of other friends and family who are more than happy to take care of them. "Macquarie is a big family. Especially for the young ones. There's almost more young kids than bigger kids now," Singh said. It's been an exciting time for the Macquarie nursey, with three new arrivals for players or committee members in the past week alone. "You feel the love and support," Gordon added. "And being around the other girls, having a baby isn't a nuisance. They're asking to play with the kids and you look at Eli and he's smiling at everyone and it's beautiful to see. "For me coming across, it means a lot because my family is number one. Having a club that supports that, I love it." Seeing the children enjoy being around the club and people involved in Macquarie also creates a special feeling. "He loves it," Singh laughed of Eli. "He steals the football, runs on the field and tries to watch the boys. He steals the cones at training. He loves it." While Mother's Day is always one of celebration, the focus for Gordon, Singh and their Raidettes teammates is on getting another win on Sunday. The Group 11 league tag season kicked off last weekend and, in a promising sign, the Raidettes defeated perennial contenders Parkes 28-4 during a successful day for the Dubbo club. On Sunday, they travel to Forbes to meet a league tag side which suffered a 20-14 loss to Wellington in round one. "There's a lot of young girls and we're just keeping the positive vibes around," Gordon said. "There's juniors coming up and we don't want to scare them off. We want to be encouraging so for me being a senior player and captain, that's what it's about. We could lose every game but it's about what we take away from every game. "So far, so good and we'll keep chipping away." The Raidettes and Forbes kick-off at 11am on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/4e60f102-7444-4b00-8dc6-732f59d4a7dc.JPG/r166_720_5263_3600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg