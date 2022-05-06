sport, local-sport,

The Dubbo Demons will play at home for the first time in more than six months when they host the Orange Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers will bring their Women's, Men's Tier 1 and Tier 2 sides across to Dubbo take on the Demons in all three AFL Central West senior grades. The Demons' Women's side were unlucky to lose their match against the Bathurst Giants last week, going down to the competition powerhouses 4.12.36 to 3.3.21 at George Park 1. Even though they didn't get the win, Demons midfielder Emily Warner believes there was a lot to like about the sides performance against the Giants. "I think it was a really exciting game for us, particularly being the first game," she said. "We had a few new players in and against the Bathurst Giants, I think the girls did an amazing job. "Particularly because we were down three goals after the first quarter, not to get disheartened but come back the way we did for the last three quarters was amazing." Saturday's match will be the Demons' first at home for the year and the first since the 2021 competition was abandoned just weeks out from finals last season due to COVID-19, with the club to make use of their brand new change rooms which were recently upgraded. READ ALSO: Looking ahead to Saturday's game, Warner said the playing group is excited to run back out at South Dubbo Oval. "(We've got) new clubrooms, hopefully it will be nice weather," she said. "It'll be really exciting to have all three teams playing at home." Like last season, the Demons have welcomed several new players to their squad for 2022 and Warner said the returning players have embraced the newcomers. "Definitely, there were a few girls to training who haven't played yet," she said. "One of them is playing her first game so that is really exciting, I think the new players are really keen and it's a really nice vibe around the team at the moment." The Tigers are also coming off a loss last week, going down to the Bathurst Bushrangers in their opening game of the season. Even though both sides will be fighting for their first win, Warner is confident Orange will put up a big fight against Dubbo. "It's always pretty tough against Orange, they've got some speedy players that are always pretty hard to man up on," she said. "You just don't know what each team is going to be like at the start of the year, it's always a tough contest and it's a hard game." The Men's Tier 1 and 2 sides both had wins last week against the Giants, with the latter to play the first game of the day which is set to start at 11am. The Women's game will begin at 12:30pm.

