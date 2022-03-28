life-style, news, Dubbo, Veldt

Dubbo's Veldt Restaurant has closed, its owners saying "goodbye and thank you". The casual fine dining restaurant served its last customers on Friday night, after seven years in business. Owners Brad and Natalie Myers announced on February 1 their intention to close at the end of March, coinciding with the end of their lease in the Cobra Street premises. Tables at the restaurant booked out weeks ahead of its last opening. On Sunday Mrs Myers reflected on closing in a post to Veldt's social media pages, starting by thanking the community "for the most amazing seven years". "It has been so incredibly tough to have a business in recent times however, we have each and everyone one of you to thank for supporting us, loving us and helping us realise our dream," she said. "We are so incredibly proud of what we have achieved. "Our business literally started as a piece of paper with dreams of what we could bring to Dubbo and we feel that we always remained consistent and true to ourselves of what level of food and service we would want for ourselves from a hospitality business." The restaurateur thanked their staff, calling them "legends". Mrs Myers also offered a hint about her chef husband's next chapter. "Brad is off to another venue," she said. "We will announce the details when they have been finalised. "So do not panic, Dubbo will still have Brad's food. "But I am tapping out and looking for a 9 to 5 position so I can focus more on our family and activities that were hard to juggle when owning our restaurant." Mrs Myers did not rule out a comeback at some point in the future. "Veldt may reopen one day," she said. "Never say never." In February readers greeted the news of the impending closure of Veldt as a loss, in posts to the Daily Liberal Facebook page. "Sad another venue closes, had dinner last night, beautiful food and great service by very nice staff," Jonathan Perese said in a post. Rosemary Maunder said Veldt was her favourite restaurant. Ethel Smithson said it was sad. "Best food, service and friendly staff, you will be sadly missed," she said. "Good luck."

