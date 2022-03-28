news, local-news, news, Dubbo, The Rivoli, dance, Ruth Carney, Tin Roof Big Band

A celebration of social life before social media, when to meet was to talk, laugh and move to the music together, is coming to Dubbo. Dance Makers Collective's (DMC) The Rivoli is a tribute to dance halls across Australia, and an invitation to be swept into a nostalgic and immersive exploration of mid-century nightlife. The touring production's inclusion of local voices and talent adds to the story for Dubbo audiences. The show's inspiration was The Rivoli Dance Palace in Parramatta, which from the early 1930s to the late 1960s earned the reputation of being Sydney's favourite dance hall. Demolished in 1973 to make way for an office development, nothing remains of "The Riv", except the stories of the people who once danced there. The show to be performed on April 1 and 2 is presented by Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Theatre manager Linda Christof said it was unique on a number of levels, most notably the extent of real-life local community involvement. Together with the ensemble of eight dancers from DMC, the Tin Roof Big Band will top and tail the show, including the famous 'The Stroll' where the audience is invited to join in. There will also be plenty of opportunity to hit the dance floor proper after the show. Sound bites of recorded real-life stories and oral histories by locals Ruth Carney, Paul Martin, Helen Emblem and Farhana Chandran about their passion for dance feature throughout the performance. "Ten outstanding local contemporary students invited to work alongside the professional dancers from DMC will perform in the opening and final scene; the final scene being a contemporary interpretation of a high-energy mosh pit," Ms Christof said. "In addition, ten local rock n' rollers will also feature in the performance. "All dancers have worked with the DMC artists earlier in the year and have been rehearsing ever since." To complement the season show, Western Plains Cultural Centre has curated a photographic exhibition called, 'The Pleasure of Your Company is Requested', which portrays a brief history of local dance balls across the region. The exhibition is on display at the cultural centre until July 8. "This show is a bridge between social and contemporary dance in both form and content," Ms Christof said. "The show begins as any dance hall would, with a live band and a nostalgic vibe but then the atmosphere changes towards the end. "The live swing band is a key element of the performance for creating the atmosphere of a dance hall. "The show is set in a traverse setting in the convention centre so it's similar to a tennis court where all of the action is centre court on the floor with the audience seated on either side and the band performing on stage." Tickets are on sale now and people are encouraged to book now through the DRTCC box office; visiting the website www.drtcc.com.au; or by calling (02) 6801 4378.

