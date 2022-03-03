news, local-news,

Head back to a time when the Rivoli Dance Palace was a music mecca for the masses. From the early 1930s to the late 1960s, the Rivoli Dance Palace was an iconic social scene for waltz, rumba, rhythm and rock. That spirit will be captured when Dance Makers Collective's THE RIVOLI comes to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Director Miranda Wheen said THE RIVOLI played homage to the music and dance from an era when social community meant people coming together, talking face-to-face and listening to music. It mirrors the the interest Dance Makers Collective has always had in social dances. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Dance Makers Collective is continuing to expose the secret pockets of dance," Ms Wheen said. "The Rivoli was such a loss to our dance history. Just imagine 400 or so people every Friday and Saturday night coming together, across generations, to dance together. "We need this back. That's why we made this show." As part of THE RIVOLI experience, producers capture the stories and memories of locals across the ages who enjoy dance. Those tributes and recollections form part of the overall experience - a truly immersive experience guaranteed to pull theatre goers into the energy of live performance and live music. "Throughout the performance, you'll hear the voices of local people who dance here in this region, including Ruth Carney, Paul Martin, Helen Emblem and Farhana Chandran. Dance has a way of bringing people and communities together in a way nothing else can," Ms Wheen said. DRTCC manager Linda Christof said THE RIVOLI also featured 10 local contemporary dance students, and 10 rock'n roll dancers from the region. "The Tin Roof Big Band will top and tail the performance, and patrons will be able to join in too," Ms Christof said. "DRTCC invites you to be swept into an immersive exploration of mid-century nightlife, desire and social connection." Ms Christof said the show was something a whole new generation could easily share in and enjoy. THE RIVOLI will be at the DRTCC on April 1 and 2. Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be booked through the DRTCC box office by visiting www.drtcc.com.au or by calling (02) 6801 4378.

