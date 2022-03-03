news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Westpac, St George, heritage NSW

The Westpac Group's plans to "co-locate" two of its brands at one site at Dubbo are moving ahead. Renovations are under way at the existing St George branch ahead of Westpac's relocation. Signage at 123-125 Macquarie Street tells the city a new "St George and Westpac shared branch" is coming soon in March 2022. The financial institution confirmed 11 months ago Westpac would depart the landmark building on the corner of Macquarie and Church streets, which it had occupied at Dubbo for a century, and move in with St George before the year's end. The plan, put on hold in August amid NSW's COVID-19 outbreak, is back in motion, a construction company starting the renovation of the St George branch. While the works are taking place, the St George team is working from the Westpac building. The financial institution is yet to provide an exact date for when the renovation will be completed and customers of both brands will be able to start banking from 123-125 Macquarie Street. "We are looking forward to welcoming St George and Westpac customers in Dubbo to a newly refurbished site soon," a Westpac Group spokesperson said in response to questions from the Daily Liberal. "The co-located branch will provide a refreshed banking experience with investment in technology and branch facilities, including two new ATMs. "Customers will continue to be served by the teams they know at the co-located site. "Work is well-progressed and, while there has been some impact to works from the flood situation, we will keep customers informed of any changes to timing." The "Westpac Bank" building is listed in the Dubbo Local Environmental Plan 2011, and is searchable in the State Heritage Inventory. Its statement of significance details that it is "one of few elaborately decorative commercial buildings in Dubbo" and "important from both a streetscape and architectural viewpoint".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/c10303eb-f90e-4c43-82b2-f7619474327f.jpg/r248_476_4128_2668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg