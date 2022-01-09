life-style,

Dubbo's restaurant industry is facing new stress as the state's COVID-19 case numbers grow, disrupting supply chains. Veldt owner Natalie Myers was concerned the business she runs with husband and chef Brad Myers would not be able to source all the food needed for its normal menu and so as a result may instead have a "moving menu". In the lead-up to reopening on January 7 after a Christmas break, the restaurateur posted on social media about the supply issues, "unprecedented" for the industry. "We were contacted by our supplier yesterday advising there were issues even at the Sydney Markets level," Mrs Myers told the Daily Liberal. "Looking at a couple of supermarkets locally it is quite worrying how we will sustain our business to provide our normal menu. "We have adopted the approach that our menu may change daily if we can not source an essential ingredient to be able to provide a dish. "It is also very concerning that the cost of fruit, veg and meat is skyrocketing. "I have messaged and spoken to several hospitality owners and they are in the same boat." Mrs Myers said she was encouraged by a comment on the restaurant's Facebook page that it was "like an adventure, and that's how we're hoping people see it". "Our primary menu will stay the same, but if we need to substitute something, we're just hoping that people will be forgiving in doing so, because providing a beautiful dish with purple cauliflower may not be achievable," she said. "So if we get plain white cauliflower, or we have to just substitute it for another vegetable, we hope people just see it that we are very capable of providing those dishes and substituting and making sure the top quality is there." On Sunday authorities announced close contact isolation requirements would be changed for workers without symptoms in a number of food-related industries to allow them to attend work in a bid to ease the impact of the virus. NSW Health says they will only be eligible to do so if their employer determines their absence poses a high risk of disruption to the delivery of critical services and they are unable to work from home. The Transport Workers Union slammed the decision as one that would exacerbate disruption within the supply chain. With case numbers growing once more at Dubbo and across the region, COVID still looms large as a threat to small businesses. Veldt has a staff of nine, and its owner says it will be difficult if they have to isolate. "I know that life needs to go on, and we need to operate and get on with life, but from a small business point of view, and from a duty of care to both our staff, and our family and our guests, COVID's a real concern as far as being closed down again on a regular basis, should we have to isolate," Mrs Myers said. "We don't have back-up staff, and we don't have that back-up system should we have to close, and that's a real concern." Mrs Myers asked the community to show kindness to everyone, and appealed to people to stay home if they were unwell. "Support local, and don't be afraid to go along in your normal life, but also truly, I know people have different beliefs, but respect the fact that if you're sick, stay at home, because it really does impact on those small businesses that are trying to remain COVID-free, but still operate without fear... so it's such a catch-22," Mrs Myers said. "But everyone's in the same boat, it's not just hospitality, and I think that message just needs to be there, just be kind to everyone, and that's really what I'm hoping for." Supermarkets have also been dealing with supply chain issues, causing some gaps on shelves. "Unlike the surge buying of early 2020 (who could forget the toilet paper), this is because of the number of people in our supply chain in isolation - from suppliers to truck drivers and distribution centre team members - which in turn is causing material delays to store deliveries," Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said in an email to customers on Friday.

