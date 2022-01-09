coronavirus,

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain high across western NSW, the region's health authority says as it warns it's likely there are more undiagnosed infections in the community. The Dubbo Regional Council area recorded 22 new confirmed cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, including six at Wellington, less than a mere one-tenth of the previous day's tally. The 22 were a portion of the 412 new cases of COVID-19 across the Western NSW Local Health District in the latest reporting period. NSW Health reported 30,062 new cases across the state in the latest reporting period. One day earlier, Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange all had more than 200 new cases as the health district's confirmed cases shot up to a record 1059. Orange had 158 people confirmed to have contracted the virus and Bathurst had 15 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. "Confirmed cases remain high across the region but it's likely there are more undiagnosed cases in our communities," the health district said in an update issued on social media. "Regardless of the confirmed number in your town, plan what your COVID-safety measures are and practice them at all times." There are 17 people with COVID in hospital, one higher than the previous day, but none of the 17 are in the intensive care unit, the health district's update reports. Unlike Victoria and Tasmania, whose case totals on Saturday were mostly made of self-reported rapid antigen tests, NSW currently has no mechanism to cater for positive RATs. NSW Health says symptomatic people who test positive to a RAT from Saturday should immediately isolate and treat themselves as a case. While it told the public on Friday positive RATs must be reported, a system to do so won't be available until mid-next week, when the Service NSW mobile app is updated. The health district is stressing the importance of having the COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster shot. It is also urging people to wear a mask indoors, wash and sanitise their hands frequently, practice physical distancing, use QR codes and be particularly careful around older people and people with health conditions. People should also have a plan ready if they, or someone in their household, needs to self-isolate with COVID-19, or while waiting for test results, the health authority says.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/911541e6-48f2-4627-9b20-7e535100075d.png/r0_7_1367_779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg