More than 200 new COVID cases recorded in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst

There have been another 238 cases of COVID-19 identified in Dubbo. There were 1059 cases of COVID recorded in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday. The Dubbo cases includes seven in Wellington. There were also 272 in Bathurst, 214 in Orange and 111 in the Mid-Western local government area - which includes 65 in Mudgee. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the local health district there are 16 people in hospital with COVID and two in intensive care. In the past week there have been 956 cases of COVID identified in Dubbo. Just over 45,000 new cases were recorded across NSW in the 24 hours, and nine deaths. There are 1795 people in hospital and 145 in intensive care. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

