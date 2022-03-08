life-style, Veldt, Dubbo, Orana Motel, COVID

A search is on to find a new tenant for the hospitality premises soon to be vacated by Veldt, which is set to close on March 26. Orana Motel in Cobra Street has advertised its "restaurant/ cafe space" seating about "50 patrons inside" plus outdoor terrace for lease. It had been tenanted to independently-run Veldt, whose proprietors Brad and Natalie Myers announced in February they would close their casual fine dining business of seven years on March 26. Orana Motel advises on its website that it hopes to "secure a fantastic new food provider by the end of April". "During this changeover period we will be able to arrange chargebacks to several great local restaurants, including some that deliver to your room and a continental breakfast will be available on site," the motel website says. "Should you be interested in the lease of our restaurant/café space please contact us for more information." The accommodation provider's "for lease" advertisement in the Daily Liberal tells readers the busy four-star motel has available a self-contained licensed restaurant/ cafe space with modern kitchen and some equipment in place. The new tenant would be required to open for breakfast and dinner, and had the opportunity to open for lunch if they wished, the advertisement says. "Very favourable rental terms" are on offer for "the right operator". In February Mrs Myers told the Daily Liberal they were "absolutely devastated" to be shutting the doors, but their lease would shortly be at the end of its term and it had prompted them to consider their future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/1ff22d7f-0fab-4841-9f38-0bfe6ecd7e22.png/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg