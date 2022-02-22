news, local-news,

Additional places are now available for round three of the Drought Resilience Leaders Mentoring Program. More than 400 people have already taken part in the program. Now, the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation is offering another opportunity for farmers, people in agriculture and with industry experience to join the program and connect others, share advice, and tackle common challenges together. Sheep Producers Australia's Melissa Neal has been mentoring Meg Kennett. Across six sessions they will test new thinking and approaches to managing the challenges of drought. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Ms Kennett said through the program she hoped to develop networks and "be part of collaborative conversations focused on drought-resilient strategies". Ms Neal said she had been "so lucky to have had great mentors over the years", who provided her with opportunities, new perspectives, and different ways of seeing the world. The program is fully funded as part of the Future Drought Fund initiative. Apply via rural-leaders.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/c93df11c-841d-422f-b50b-19b94c0a74b4.jpg/r0_28_750_452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg