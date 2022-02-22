news, local-news,

Lazy River's Ovarian Cancer Long Lunch Fundraiser has been labelled a success, according to event organiser Kristina Powell, with more than 100 people attending the day. Held on Sunday, the long lunch was the perfect opportunity to raise awareness for the illness while also giving survivors and families of those who have not been so lucky a chance to connect. Ovarian cancer survivor Heather Hawkins was the guest speaker for the function which was organised by Ms Powell and the latter said the event went smoothly for the 147 people who attended. "It was fantastic, it exceeded all my expectations," she said. "We had a great role up and a wonderful group of supportive people. "The venue looked fantastic and Lazy River worked with me to make the room look wonderful." READ ALSO: Ms Powell was unsure of how much money had exactly been raised by she was confident it would be between $17,000 and $19,000. Ms Powell also wished to thank the community and local businesses for their support of the fundraiser as well as the staff at Lazy River Estate. Ms Powell will now rest for a few days before returning to training for the Teal Tassie Trek which will raise more funds for Ovarian Cancer research. Ms Powell's trek will take place in early April this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/0f4aafda-d0c3-4a0c-be53-649f7276b728.JPG/r4_532_8252_5192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg