A decision will be made on Thursday about a controversial boarding house on Macleay Street. A development application for a boarding house is currently before Dubbo Regional Council. It would accommodate up to 18 people. The boarding house would consist of two buildings. A single storey dwelling with six bedrooms, each including a kitchenette and bathroom, plus a communal lounge area. And a double-storey building with the same set up that has six bedrooms on each floor. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The plan for the building also includes nine car parking spaces. The development application went before council at the January ordinary meeting. However, after hearing from members of the public who did not want it to go ahead, the decision was deferred to the February meeting, which will be held on Thursday. One Dubbo resident, who has a family member in Macleay St, said she was concerned residents at the boarding house would congregate on the outside footpath and gutter. She was also worried about the noise it would generate. Before they make a decision, the councillors had an opportunity to visit the site and speak to the neighbours and a representative of the developer. Council staff are still recommending for the facility to be approved. "Noting that the development application meets the planning/legislative requirements it is recommended for approval, subject to conditional consent," director development and environment Stephen Wallace said in the council report. "However, should council refuse the development application, the applicant has the right to appeal the decision to the NSW Land and Environment Court, and as a result council would be required to defend the decision." Mr Wallace said the costs involved in such a matter could not be accurately quantified.

