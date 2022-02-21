Dubbo's Burgie's Burger Bar voted best burgers in Central NSW

news, local-news,

Do you think you could eat a 2.5-kilogram hamburger in one sitting? That's the challenge at Burgie's Burger Bar in Dubbo, which has won Best Burgers in Central NSW with the Australian Good Food Guide (AGFG) Readers Choice awards 2022. Burgie's has been open for over five years but co-owner Annette Burge reckons a lot of Dubbo locals still don't know about it. It must be the area's best-kept secret because the East Street eatery won its gong by popular vote. Though Mrs Burge - who owns the restaurant along with her husband Ian - said it was "pretty exciting" to be recognised by the AGFG, this wasn't the first recognition the team had had for their burgers. "We've had Dubbo's best burger with Triple M and best burgers in the central west with Dubbo Photo News. Now I've got this one, I know I must be doing something right," Mrs Burge said. She said after setting-up the business and running it with her husband for a year, it "took off" and they were able to employ staff. Their goal is to make the kind of "real" burger that reminds you of visiting the takeaway shop as a kid. "Everything is fresh - we don't use anything frozen on our burgers," Mrs Burge said. "After you have a burger from here you're not hungry an hour or so later. It will fill you up." That's certainly true for the aptly-named WTF (Where's The Fries) burger, which was initially designed as a family burger that you'd take home and slice up to share. "We thought we'd make it into a competition. We've had 60 people attempt to eat it in 20 minutes and no one has finished it. Four of those were professional competition eaters," Mrs Burge said. Served on a cob roll, it includes half a kilogram of bacon, four rissoles, four eggs, four slices of pineapple, four slices of cheese, along with lettuce, tomato, beetroot and onion. The Works burger (pictured) is the most popular on the menu, followed by The Boss which has double everything, the Mixed Grill and three named after regular customers - Rome Supreme (schnitzel, mayonnaise, potato scallop and tomato), Dyl and Sharkey. You can also design your own burger. Mrs Burge claimed the shop also has the largest range of lollies in the central west. She thanked all those who voted for Burgie's.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/dd9319ee-12d0-41c0-829f-f412e2c1f2dc.jpg/r0_173_3600_2207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg