Archie Roach AM is one of Australia's most beloved music icons and he will return to Dubbo for what could be the final time in April this year. Mr Roach will play at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre after keeping busy in the past 12 months with the release of a new album 'My Songs: 1989-2021' and a new single 'One Song'. "It's interesting to go back and think of where you were at the time and what you were doing," he said. "That's what is good about it, how songs came to be there." It has been a tough time for performers during COVID-19 with limited travel and crowds affected performances but Mr Roach is eager to get back out on tour. "It's going to be good to get back out and doing shows again," he said. Mr Roach boasts an impressive resume which includes eight ARIA wins, Victorian Of The Year in 2020 and also being inducted to the ARIA Hall Of Fame. READ ALSO; "It has been tough because we haven't been able to do a lot of shows but I've been doing things like YouTube and some film concerts to be screened at various venues," he said. "I've been keeping busy in that sense." Mr Roach has released 10 albums and numerous soundtracks in his long career to date. Away from music, Mr Roach has been working on his 'Kitchen Table Yarns' series, where he interviews hand-picked Indigenous singer and/or songwriters. The newest album gives Mr Roach a chance to look back at some of his best work and remember what time was like when he first wrote some of them. "It's like they have grown through the years by songs, which I haven't sung or performed for a good while," he said. "It's like they've grown through they years as I have grown as a person, I know have a better idea of the songs." During the series, Mr Roach talks to the artists via Zoom about their country, music and community while attempting to help them progress in the music industry. Mr Roach will bring his final road tour to Dubbo on April 8.

