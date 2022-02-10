Another COVID death in central west as Dubbo's cases dip

coronavirus,

A man in his 80s from Canowindra has died from COVID-19. It's the second COVID death in the central west this week, following the death of a man in Dunedoo. There were 346 new cases of the virus recorded in the Western NSW Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Dubbo's cases were under 100 for the second day in a row. There were 58 cases in the 24 hour period, as well as 95 in Orange and 63 in Orange. The Mid-Western local health district had 39 recorded cases. The hospitalisation rate across the health district has also dropped. Up to 4pm yesterday, there were 14 people in hospital with COVID-19 across the district. Of those, two were in intensive care. NSW has recorded 24 deaths and 10,130 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm. That is the highest daily death toll since Sunday, February 6, when 28 lives were lost. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 45.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yqbYpxNMru7TBX8VR5QF63/1d910439-d056-4837-b207-5ffc1ff78664.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg