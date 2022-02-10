news, local-news,

Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit in an alleged stolen car in Dubbo. Just before 6am on Thursday, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop gold Ford Falcon on Cobbora Road, Dubbo. When the vehicle failed to stop police a pursuit was initiated. READ ALSO: The driver continued through Dubbo and headed towards Narromine on the Mitchell Highway before turning onto Tantitha Road and abandoning the car. A 27-year-old and 32 year-old man were arrested at the scene and are assisting with enquiries at Dubbo Police Station. The car was reported stolen from a home on Cobra Street, Dubbo earlier this morning.

