Two charged over early morning pursuit in Dubbo
Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit in an alleged stolen car in Dubbo.
Just before 6am on Thursday, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop gold Ford Falcon on Cobbora Road, Dubbo.
When the vehicle failed to stop police a pursuit was initiated.
The driver continued through Dubbo and headed towards Narromine on the Mitchell Highway before turning onto Tantitha Road and abandoning the car.
A 27-year-old and 32 year-old man were arrested at the scene and are assisting with enquiries at Dubbo Police Station.
The car was reported stolen from a home on Cobra Street, Dubbo earlier this morning.