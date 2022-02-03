news, local-news,

'Paranoia', the upcoming second single from Dubbo-based metal act Whisperhead has seen Nolan Furnell, the band's chief songwriter expand into writing songs to suit other mediums, with the song originally conceived for a short film. The song was originally featured in '5 Days', short dystopian horror film project conceived by Dubbo filmmaker Erifili Davis, with Furnell joined on vocals by featured actors Milla Ross, Kalina Davis and Georgie Saunders. And now, 'Paranoia' is slated for an official release, with the music video to drop on Thursday and the audio track to follow on February 25 across all streaming platforms. Furnell said the track is used rather creatively in the film as a key plot device. "Without giving too much away, the characters in the film use this heavy music to fall asleep to because it drowns out the noise of what's going on outside," he said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This tune wasn't originally meant to have anything to do with Whisperhead, but when Erifili offered us the chance to compose something heavy to go with a scene in the film, and we got a great music video out of it." Furnell said 'Paranoia' defies categorisation into any one genre incorporating many elements. "It's heavy and aggressive, personal and vulnerable, and was influenced by the nu-metal and industrial music I grew up with, but coloured by modern metal also," he said. "It had to have dual meaning - it represents the fear that the characters in the film have of outside influences [in this case, monsters], but that's not a feeling that is relevant in the real world. "So for people to connect with the lyrics, it had to also have a real-world parallel. I think that fear of the unknown is prevalent - especially currently in the world - so that seemed like a feeling that we all share with the characters in the film." 'Paranoia' follows Whisperhead's debut single, 'Swallow You', which Furnell said was his most successful release from any project he's been involved with in terms of initial streaming figures. "While the song received plenty of streams over the first few weeks, it's been pretty dead since, which is somewhat of a disappointment, but things are pretty tough for music at the moment," he said. "But we've got a few shows tentatively booked around the Central West during the autumn period, COVID-depending, so hopefully that'll generate more interest around what we're trying to accomplish musically. "We're also hoping to release more songs throughout the year outside of gigs, and we're definitely open to doing composition for films again.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/6e4c7a7f-e293-450f-9c5c-c267b02eba9a.jpg/r0_569_2011_1705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg