news, local-news,

The community is being asked to follow a few easy rules when donating clothing to the St Vincent de Paul Society. Vinnies shops, including Dubbo, are experiencing a high volume of donations at the moment. While the St Vincent de Paul Society is grateful for all of the donations its receiving - which helps fund its work in communities supporting people who are experiencing disadvantage and poverty - quality items are needed. Vinnies north west regional retail manager David Powter said he wanted to thank everyone who donates clothes for sale at Vinnies shops. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "They help us fund the efforts of our services and members so they can assist people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and other forms of disadvantage," Mr Powter said. "If you want to make a donation and see a bin that is full or a Vinnies Shop that is closed, please hold onto your donations for a little bit longer. "We are clearing the bins as fast as we can and our Vinnies Shops are open most days." Mr Powter said the best way people could guarantee their donations would be used was to place them in a donation bin or handing them over to the Vinnies shop staff. "Leaving clothes outside of a bin or Vinnies shop can mean they are exposed to the elements and get damaged," the regional retail manager said. Any clothing that is donated needs to be in good quality, and not stained or damaged. "If you'd give it to a friend, your donated clothing will find a second life at Vinnies," Mr Powter said. "If you want to make it easier on people who process donations, packing clothes into manageable bags would be great, if you can. "For non-clothing donations and furniture, we ask that you please bring them to a Vinnies Shop - pick-up for furniture is also sometimes available." The Dubbo Vinnies shop is located at 151 Macquarie Street. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/82cdfb10-a1f6-44bd-8a2d-5ef454fb1eaa.jpg/r0_159_3600_2193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg