'Arts a great de-stressor': Wello Citizen of Year champions industry

Wellington Arts has grown into a vibrant volunteer organisation under the leadership of president Lisa Thomas, and it is for this reason that Ms Thomas was recently named Wellington Citizen of the Year. The accolade - bestowed by Dubbo Regional Council and the Citizens of Wellington - will help Ms Thomas raise further the profile of arts in Wellington and put the area on the map as a regional arts and entertainment destination. "We embrace every opportunity to bring something new to the community, whether it's dance, music or visual arts, we are open to suggestions from the community about how we can help them engage with us and bring something unique to the area," Ms Thomas said. Wellington Arts is responsible for bringing an array of events and activities to the Wellington community including the wildly-popular Fong Lee Lane Festival, which has become a highlight on the annual Wellington calendar of events. Ms Thomas said the organisers expected only 200 people would attend the first year - instead, 2,500 people turned up both years running. "Behind the scenes we were secretly organising who had the most room in their fridge in case the food didn't get sold," Ms Thomas said. "But we sold out and people ended up going to the pubs and clubs and the town did very well out of it. We catered better the second year." The team plans to turn the festival into "a real cultural celebration" over a weekend, and have it work in with the town's indigenous, Greek and Chinese history. Other events Wellington Arts has brought to the region include the Art Trail, the Australian Threatened Species art competition, the Portrait Artist of the Year, and the Art and Sculpture Festival. The Wellington Arts Gallery in the Western Stores Building opened last year to promote the work of Wellington artists to locals and tourists, while another shopfront remains open in town - something Ms Thomas is passionate about. Ms Thomas said the Wellington community was very appreciative of the arts and encouraged people to keep supporting the industry. "Arts is a great de-stressor, which is why we have had such a hard time with COVID-19. People haven't been able to get out and listen to a band and have a dance for example. The arts address our fun sense of life," Ms Thomas said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/4ebe6dc4-4f55-4364-8c2c-9686165ef2f5_rotated_180.jpg/r0_289_3088_2034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg