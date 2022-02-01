Proud Star Claire stepping out of comfort zone for a cure

community,

Like many of us, Claire Jenkins would usually need a little Dutch courage to get up on the dance floor, but when she represents Trangie in the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer, she'll be as stone cold sober as the message she hopes to convey: let's bust cancer together. Mrs Jenkins (62), an assistant accountant by trade, said she is more of a freestyle dancer and will be challenging herself in a number of ways - not least of all remembering the moves - when she takes to the stage in front of the crowd at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, March 25. The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer is a charity event challenging local personalities to learn a dance in 8-10 weeks and raise funds for Cancer Council NSW. Mrs Jenkins has already raised almost $11,000 - well above her goal of $3000 - and is encouraging anyone who hasn't donated to the cause to join the hundreds who are supporting the event to help find a cure for cancer. "Nearly every week, someone I know gets the verdict that they've got cancer. It's such a big, frightening thing when you hear someone you love has been diagnosed. Your heart sinks every time," Mrs Jenkins said. "Anything that can help us come up with better treatments, possibly a cure, better management and assistance with accessing treatment - particularly with the distances involved for people who live away from the cities - I am keen to give it a shot." Mrs Jenkins is partnering with Kirby McCutcheon from Dance Experience Studio to put together the piece. "My aim on the night is to cameo my husband, Tim, who people in Trangie would love to see dancing," Mrs Jenkins said. Aside from the nerves associated with performing in front of hundreds of people, Mrs Jenkins said the biggest challenge of being involved with Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer was challenging herself to make the most of the opportunity and make a difference to people's lives. "I think we should all be prepared to put ourselves outside of our comfort zone to support a great cause. You'd be surprised by how much support there is out there in our community," she said. "Trangie should start looking for their next Star for next year, to keep the tradition going." Two tables of people have already purchased tickets to watch Mrs Jenkins dance, including her 93-year-old mum, family from the south coast, and a very special school friend who is battling ovarian cancer. "I want them to be proud of me," Mrs Jenkins said. Donate to Mrs Jenkins' fundraiser, buy tickets to the event and find out more about how you can help support Cancer Council NSW and the work they do in the community at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

