Return to campus is close for CSU Dubbo students, some staff

news, local-news,

STUDENTS and some staff will be back on the Dubbo campus before the month is out, according to a COVID update from Charles Sturt University. Vice-chancellor Renee Leon said last month that the university would be doing everything possible to get students back to face-to-face learning and CSU has now provided some more details. According to Ms Leon, staff will be able to return to working on campus from Friday, February 18 and students will begin returning to campuses from Monday, February 21 "for orientation and the resumption of most face-to-face teaching and events under COVID-safe conditions". "It is fantastic that our students will once again be able to access the university's world-class facilities and amenities," Ms Leon said in an update. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It will particularly benefit our commencing students who can start their higher education journeys supported by the physical presence of friends, classmates and campus services. "We are excited that the return of staff and students will support vibrant campuses and regional communities, and enhance our learning and working environments." CSU says COVID-safe conditions on its campuses will include students, staff and visitors being required to be fully vaccinated; face masks being required in indoor settings and outdoors where social distancing can't be observed; and staff in "non-student facing roles and those not required to deliver on-campus services" being given continued workplace flexibility. CSU says it became a condition of entry to its campuses, as of January 1, 2022, that all people - staff, students and visitors - had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved vaccination. According to the university, a survey of staff and students was conducted in October 2021 in which 95 per cent of staff "indicated they were already vaccinated or intended to be, and the overwhelming majority showed a preference that everyone on our campuses be vaccinated". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/29999058-c1d6-4ae0-8f6d-12d90453647b.jpg/r1649_1752_3522_2810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg