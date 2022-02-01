news, local-news,

The wildlife hospital at Taronga Western Plains Zoo is well on its way to be completed later this year with construction continuing amidst some wild weather. The project worth $14 million has been funded by the state government and will mean animals who require treatment can get medical attention at the zoo. Director of Taronga Western Plains Zoo Steve Hinks believes the new wildlife hospital will help protect the animals in many different ways. "This project will enable to conservation at Taronga Western Plains Zoo to hit new levels," he said. "We see approximately 700 external wildlife cases each and every year. "At the moment that is a number which is on the rise, there's a lot of issues facing wildlife out there in the natural world. "This facility gives us a new front line of defence to help those defenceless species in so many ways." The building will replace the existing wildlife hospital and Mr Hinks says the premises will also be able to attract visitors who will able to witness animals being treated by veterinarians. "Our existing wildlife hospital has done a fantastic job since opening in 1977," he said. READ ALSO: "But we realised it is an aging piece of infrastructure and it sits behind the scenes as well. "This building we have put together brings the work of our vets and our conservation scientists to the front of house which gives our visitors the opportunity and experience to witness what goes on behind the scenes." Mr Hinks admitted the zoo's vets are eager to showcase some of their procedures to the public once the new building is completed. "Our vets have been crying out for some new facilities and they are very excited to see this facility take shape," he said. "They are also excited to bring the work they do behind the scenes to the front of house and show our guests exactly what it takes to look after not only our animals but others from our local environment." Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders is confident the new building will be something very rarely seen in zoos around the world. "I think this can be regarded as world-leading," he said. "By the time this is complete there will be nothing else really like this at zoos around the world where people can actually come and see practices right in front of their eyes." Mr Saunders also mentioned the building is on schedule to be completed to be finished in just a few months. "The building itself has been a bit of challenge with the weather and COVID," he said. "But it's still on track to be completed by mid this year, which is really exciting." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/9dd0b458-8ae6-4a34-921e-78d6b4bdcbdd.jpg/r0_283_3600_2317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg