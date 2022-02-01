news, local-news,

A Taco Bell could have plans to say hola to Dubbo. The fast-food chain has lodged a development application with Dubbo Regional Council for a store at Hawthorn Street and Endeavour Close - next to the new Carls Junior and Mobile petrol station site. Up to 42 people will be able to dine inside the venue, and there will be a 16-space car park including two for disabled parking, with the venue also including a drive-through. READ ALSO: Documents lodged with the council say the development is consistent with the other nearby fast-food outlets. "The proposed takeaway food and drink premises will provide synergies to the surrounding development including the newly constructed service station and takeaway food and drink premises to the north, and the proposed bulky goods development to the south," the development application states. The proposal said that the restaurant would be in the public's best interest, creating both long and short term economic benefits during initial construction and through ongoing operation. "The takeaway food and drink premises will support the neighbouring commercial business and encourage people to dwell in the precinct for longer," the development application said. "The business will enhance Dubbo's night-time economy through the provision of alternative dining opportunities. "The proposed takeaway food and drink premises will activate a current, vacant commercial site and it is in the public's interest to support the new development." If approved, it's expected to be open from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday. The development application was submitted on January 25, and is estimated to cost $1,635,000. In recent years Taco Bell stores have been approved for Tamworth, Bathurst and Orange. Restaurant Brands Australia, responsible for Taco Bell have been contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/f867ac0d-8a01-494d-94d4-ab52d2ce7764.jpg/r0_56_1034_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg