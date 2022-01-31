news, local-news,

Dubbo South Public School is up and running with new facilities to welcome back students this week after a fire ripped through several classrooms last year. Buildings G, H, I and J at Dubbo South Public School were completely destroyed by a fire on December 2 last year. The site was made safe and by December 6 the school was able to reopen. Currently, the damaged area is being cleared and a structural engineer will undertake a site assessment before design work gets under way for a new building to replace the lost classrooms. Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders recently visited the school to inspect the progress made over the holidays to restore the site. READ ALSO: "Thankfully no-one was injured and students were back in class very soon after the fire, and I'm delighted to see the school is now set up and ready to welcome students back for the New Year," he said. Seven demountable classrooms are in place and have been fitted with furniture ahead of the first day back of term one. "We want to minimise the disruption to students and teachers, so the extra classrooms will be in place while the work continues on site to restore the school infrastructure lost in the fire," Mr Saunders said. "The demolition of the buildings damaged in the fire has now begun, and we can look forward to a new building being designed and constructed." Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the NSW government would deliver the new building block for the school. "The NSW government is committed to public school students all over the state having the very best learning environments and that includes maintaining and replacing infrastructure when it is unfortunately lost, like in this case," she said.

