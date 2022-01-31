news, local-news,

Concerns have been raised about a proposed boarding house planned for Macleay Street in Dubbo. A development application is currently before Dubbo Regional Council for the boarding house which would accommodate up to 18 people. It would consist of two buildings. A single storey dwelling with six bedrooms, each including a kitchenette and bathroom, plus a communal lounge area. And a double-storey building with the same set up that has six bedrooms on each floor. It would also include nine car parking spaces. If approved, it would be managed by a local real estate. ALSO MAKING NEWS: But Dubbo resident Emma Webster is one of the people who has spoken out against the development. "I think Dubbo is a fantastic city and our people deserve a safe place to live where we can all flourish but boarding houses do not offer this. There's no security of tenure, there's little privacy and there's a lack of autonomy," Dr Webster said at the recent council meeting. She said while the development said there would one boarder per room, that could easily change. "The development has very little privacy and no room to have a friend over without having them in your bedroom and Towers Lodge teaches us that this means people congregate on the footpath and they sit in the gutter. There's no privacy for boarders and the conversations can be heard at all hours of the day and night by the neighbours," Dr Webster said. "We absolutely do need to provide safe and affordable housing for all of our residents but boarding houses do not provide this and the Dubbo that I normally love can do better than this." Council's director development and environment Stephen Wallace said the proposed development would provide housing diversity within close proximity to the Dubbo CBD and shops, and was designed in a manner that was consistent with the existing streetscape and surrounding area. "The proposed boarding house provides affordable rental housing and positive social benefits to those within the community," Mr Wallace said. Councillor Matt Wright also agreed that the accommodation would "fill a hole" in the city. However, he supported councillor Pam Wells' plan to defer a decision on the development until the February meeting until the councillors had time to review the site. "I want to get some more information to make an informed decision," Cr Wells said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/3b139964-eebb-4774-8d1f-4cef2d2550e0.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg