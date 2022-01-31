Pastry chef Rowan to bust some sweet moves to bust cancer

community,

She's a pastry chef by trade but no stranger to dancing, and Rowan Barnes is hoping locals will help support her sweet moves as she attempts to bust cancer through the Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer. "I feel incredibly honoured to be able to take part in such a special event and even more so because it's focusing on such an important issue," Ms Barnes said. "I can't wait to see what the other contestants bring to the night. It will be so much fun and every dollar raised before and on the night will help so much." Ms Barnes, 30, is one of numerous local personalities who have 8-10 weeks to learn a dance and perform it in front of the community at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Friday, March 25. The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer is a fundraising extravaganza - with raffles, entertainment, food, silent auctions and dancing - with all proceeds going to Cancer Council NSW. Dancers are asking for donations from the community and the money will be used for cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services. "Like a lot of people out there, I've had family members and friends affected by cancer. I thought this was a great way to get out there and raise money and awareness for such a great cause - and have fun along the way," Ms Barnes said. Down the track, Ms Barnes will be hosting a twilight tennis night for families and individuals to come along, have some fun, and raise money for Cancer Council NSW. But in the meantime, she's been busy rehearsing her big dance number with the help of Urban Edge Dance Centre Founder, Kalitha Goodwin. "It's been a lot of fun. We've got a theme happening but it's a surprise," Ms Barnes said. Ms Barnes danced as a child and teenager so she's "not afraid to get up there and have a go". Buy tickets to the event or donate to Ms Barnes' fundraising page at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/bea89965-458d-4482-82d5-8ae049bed581.jpg/r0_3_3500_1981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg