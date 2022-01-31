news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council will look into opportunities to lobby the NSW government to increase the police presence at Wellington. It comes at the request of councillor Jess Gough. Cr Gough said police resources in Wellington were her "top priority" after getting elected in December. She said as a business owners and Wellington resident she knew first hand the strain the current police were under. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Every week I have a conversion with someone in the community about another break-in, another burnout, another stolen bike, and this has to change. Our current police station is not good enough, the situation is not good enough and something has to be done," she said. At last week's Dubbo Regional Council ordinary meeting, the first with the new councillors, Cr Gough called for council to develop a report on the opportunities to "increase the policing presence at Wellington to provide improved outcomes for the Wellington community, that may include 24 hour police presence". She also asked for council to lobby the state government for "greater allocation of policing resources to the Wellington community to address community concerns". Councillor Josh Black said greater resources were "obviously" needed in Wellington. He raised concerns about the dangers of police having to quickly get from Dubbo to Wellington in an emergency. "We saw how successful a lobbying campaign was with the last council for the state government to find a drug court and a residential rehab centre. I see no reason why that wouldn't work again," he said.

