Three COVID patients remain in ICU as case numbers steady across region

Three people remain in intensive care units across the Western NSW Local Health District battling COVID-19, while 24 others are in hospitals as the effects of the virus continue to impact the health system in regional NSW. Four people died with the virus over the weekend, three of those were in Dubbo, and across NSW a further 27 people died in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. None of those were in the western health district. Case numbers have dropped slightly in Dubbo. There were 98 in Dubbo in the 24 hours, 92 in Bathurst and 84 confirmed in Orange. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the health district, there were 462 new cases. NSW has recorded 13,026 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. The state recorded its deadliest pandemic day on Sunday, when 52 lives were lost. It was the deadliest weekend NSW has seen with 49 deaths recorded on Saturday. Of the new cases, 5664 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7362 came from PCR testing.

