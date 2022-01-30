news, local-news,

Youth in Dubbo and Wellington will be able to make a splash this summer through a new program launched to promote an active lifestyle. Dubbo Regional Council's Aquatic Centres in Dubbo and Wellington has partnered with the NSW Office of Sport for a pilot youth program over the first term of school, aimed at keeping 12 to 16-year-old children active over summer. The Active Pools Youth program will be limited to 30 places at each centre, but will allow children access to an eight week pool pass for 16 supervised, structured activities for one hour, twice a week. READ ALSO: Manager of the Dubbo Regional Council's Aquatic Centres, Clare Fisher said she was looking forward to participating in the program, and hopes it would promote an active lifestyle. "This program is very exciting," she said. "By providing young people an opportunity to participate in a range of free land and water-based activities will promote an active lifestyle, increase their social interactions with youth of the same age while supporting our local facilities." Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said he was pleased the council could partner with the Office of Sport to deliver a rewarding program. "This program has so many benefits to the individuals who take part and for the centres themselves," Cr Dickerson said. "It provides the opportunity for youth who may not normally have access to our pools for a variety of reasons. "I hope this pilot program is a huge success and we can maintain this partnership for future years for the benefit of our youth." Registrations for the program are now open and can be completed at dubbo.nsw.gov.au/activepools While the 2022 pilot is free for all participants, the council said the goal was to continue running the program each year with participants paying by using their Active Kids Vouchers. According to the NSW Office of Sport the program is designed to keep youth in the western region happy and healthy through fun, engagement and social activities at their local pools. To see the timetable visit the council's website.

