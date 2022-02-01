news, local-news, news, Dubbo, school, COVID, home schooling

Five-year-old Evie Hall has been wishing she could go to school for three years and on Tuesday her moment finally arrived. Dressed in her new uniform and carrying her backpack, Evie walked through the gates of Dubbo Public School as a kindergarten student for the first time. Elder brother, Alex, started year 3, and mum Erin Hall said it was a highly-anticipated day for the family. "This morning in our house we've got a brand new primary school boy, so Alex is going into year 3, and Evie is going into kindergarten," Mrs Hall said. "So everyone was rushing around, trying to get themselves organised, and all the excitement of going back to school and starting school for the first time. "Evie's been waiting to go to school for the past three years, ever since Alex started kindergarten." The enthusiasm of the kindy kid, who will turn six this month, meant that she'd done her homework for her new chapter. "Yes, what hairstyle she'll have and what will be in her lunchbox, and what colour ribbons and hair scrunchies and everything," Mrs Hall said. The family collected their allocation of rapid antigen tests in the lead-up to term one. "Everything was all cordoned off, they had it just under the shelter so we could walk up, sign off, and walk out, it was all very well organised," Mrs Hall said. Last year families embarked on a prolonged period of home schooling amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Mrs Hall said it had been a challenging time. "He [Alex] missed his friends and he missed the routine of knowing what was happening every day," she said. "He missed out on playing, and really likes the interaction at school, so it was interesting. "I didn't mind it, but sometimes it just got too much for Alex. "He just craved that social interaction at school." The mum said Alex was pleased to start the year back at the school. "Yes, very happy, seeing who his teacher was and what classroom he was going to have," Mrs Hall said. The parent's wish for her children this year at school is to "have fun, and learn". "Enjoy their education and make new friends," Mrs Hall said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/b0d10543-d44e-4708-b322-62ed3db01df9.png/r69_0_1131_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg