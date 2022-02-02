news, local-news,

From an embryo transfer banking facility to wine storage vessels, two women from western NSW have been successful in achieving an AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration grant. After pitching their ideas, Tegan Roberts from Bourke and Samantha Sutherland from Mudgee were granted a learning and development bursary of up to $7000 each, for professional development that will allow their ideas to come to fruition. Bourke's Tegan Roberts is on a mission to drought proof her local community of farmers with an embryo transfer and genetic banking facility program. READ ALSO: This will help producers weather local conditions and increase yield and profitability of their livestock, be it sheep, cattle, or goats. "The grant allows me the opportunity to follow through with the research involved to make this idea come to life and helps me connect with other people in the industry to guide me through my project," she said. For Mudgee's Samantha Sutherland, being awarded the grant meant she could contribute to the industry she's passionate about, the wine industry. "My vision is to continue to research alternative wine storage vessels called amphora," she said. "I hope to unite other young innovators interested in these vessels and make a positive impact on the wine industry in rural and regional areas by creating jobs, meaningful collaborations and ultimately making these vessels more accessible." The pair were two of seven women who were awarded the grant to help their ideas, cause and visions come to life. The Rural Women's Acceleration Grant is a new AgriFutures Australia program, developed to foster growth and development in women involved in Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses, and communities. With the support of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant, all seven women will be undertaking a range of learning and development opportunities throughout 2022, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to advance their project from idea to launch. Managing Director of AgriFutures Australia John Harvey said they were thrilled to help these seven rural women expand their leadership and development opportunities to make real and tangible impact in their industries and communities. "The new grant is an important program as it provides a vehicle for women across the nation to realise their potential," he said. "It will nurture the development of new and exciting ideas, and we encourage the successful applicants to apply for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award in the future." Other recipients of the grant include Fran McLaughlin from Narrandera, Fiona Taylor from Canberra, Julie Sosso from Cooloola Cove in Queensland, Janet Price from Toogong, and Patricia Eats from Gatton in Queensland. Applications for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration grant will open in September 2022. To find out more, visit agrifutures.com.au/acceleration-grant.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/df1cbc06-e472-4490-ac14-69b972f552f5.jpg/r18_0_869_481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg