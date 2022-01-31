Sustainable movement is transitioning Dubbo, one seed at a time

community,

Governments might not be moving swiftly enough on climate change, but that doesn't mean we can't bring about change in our own communities. This starts at home and is the idea behind the Transition Australia movement, a chapter of which is now operating in Dubbo. The convenor of Transition Dubbo hopes to plant the seed of change in the community, one composting workshop or produce swap at a time. Peter Duggan was involved in Transition Bondi before he moved to Dubbo, and he said it worked so well in the beachside suburb that he wanted to bring the movement out west. "Climate change is the most pressing issue facing humanity, so we need to support each other and learn from each other and try to figure out how to reduce our impact on the planet as individuals, communities and nations," Mr Duggan said. "We don't have all the time in the world but hopefully groups like Transition groups help to shape their communities." Mr Duggan said we all have concerns about climate change but we "sit around and wait for governments or someone else to start doing something". With Transition Dubbo, you can "start with yourself and be the change you want to see in the world". "The person you have the most influence over in your life is yourself, then your family, your friends, your neighbourhood and community," Mr Duggan said. "It's quite a rational and smart way to approach it and that way you empower yourself, and feel you are able to contribute and bring the change that needs to occur." Transition Dubbo members attend monthly social gatherings to chat over a meal and share ideas and knowledge on sustainable living, or swap locally-grown produce and enjoy a film. They host composting and worm farm workshops in conjunction with Dubbo Community Garden, and every month they attend a different member's property to help them with whatever needs doing - for example, digging a garden bed or establishing an edible garden. They also manage a seed library, and host produce swaps and farm tours. Mr Duggan said the group's vision of Dubbo in 2030 was a town that shared its produce, and the majority of food eaten was from within a 160-kilometre radius. Find out more at transitiondubbo.org

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/f1bab1bc-b2af-47a7-ab8d-1b40c16b29dd.jpg/r0_179_3500_2157_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg