Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Patrons who are unable to attend the new show dates may obtain a full refund. However, refund requests have to be submitted before the end of the month. "Holy shit... finally hitting the stage again after so long in lock down was nothing short of incredible. Feeling that massive energy of all our fans rocking out with us doing our new songs and of course all our classics was just next level.... and that was just the first three shows," Bliss said. "Can't wait to hit the rest of the country and send it with all you legends.... It's on baby." Supporting Bliss N Eso in Dubbo will be Butchulla rapper Birdz.

