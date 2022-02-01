Fourth Dubbo resident in three days dies with COVID-19

coronavirus,

Another Dubbo resident has died with COVID-19. The man was in his 70s and had received two doses of a COVID vaccine. It comes after three deaths were recorded in Dubbo on Sunday. The Dubbo death is one of 30 attributed to COVID in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night. There were 157 positive PCR tests and 302 from rapid antigen tests across the Western NSW Local Health District during the time period. The Dubbo local government area recorded 112 new cases. There were also 110 in Bathurst and 62 in Orange. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the health district there are currently 26 people in hospital with COVID-19 and three who are in intensive care. NSW recorded 12,818 new cases. Meanwhile, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced non-urgent elective surgery would return from Monday, February 7, after being suspended on January 10. The non-elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay would resume at 75 per cent capacity in private hospitals and 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at public hospitals in regional and rural NSW. "The reintroduction of non-urgent elective surgery will be done in a phased manner to balance the ongoing potential need for extra capacity in our hospitals and the need for people in NSW to access their elective surgeries as quickly as possible," Mr Perrottet said. "We recognise the effect these necessary restrictions have had on the lives of people requiring non-urgent elective surgery and I want to assure them we will be doing everything possible to return to full capacity in all of our hospitals as soon as possible." Health Minister Brad Hazzard said regional NSW hospitals would return to elective surgeries first and metropolitan hospitals would remain focused on COVID patients for now. He said private hospitals would retain some capacity to assist public hospitals by taking patients if necessary and would also continue to take public patients for non-urgent elective surgery to ensure equity of access. Acting Deputy Secretary of NSW Health Wayne Jones said where necessary local health districts might also re-impose temporary restrictions at a hospital "in the event of a local outbreak to ensure the community are kept safe and can access hospital care if required". Mr Jones said patients due to receive non-urgent elective surgery who had been impacted by the restrictions were encouraged to seek medical attention should they experience a change in their condition so they could be clinically reviewed and re-prioritised to a more urgent category if required. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/9adf7f45-b3b2-451c-9207-42f7f5b0c07f.JPG/r2_11_591_344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg