Going into lockdown, Dubbo filmmaker Erifili Davis thought reading through her draft for a dystopian short film would be a fun stay-at-home activity. The short film was initially written for two male and two female actors but Ms Davis decided to rework the screenplay into an all-female cast. The film, 5 Days, is about a group of young women, living in a world overrun by monsters, who must put their differences aside and work together to have any hope of survival. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Young actors Milla Ross, Kalina Davis, Georgie Saunders and Kirra Hampson were all pulled in to be part of the project. All had had various experience on screen and in theatre, and they were excited to be part of the film. "I personally knew and had worked with these young, female actors and I thought it would be exciting to work on a project in a collaborative way," Ms Davis said. While she technically had a finished screenplay, Ms Davis said the online rehearsal process helped refine the characters and the story, even though they couldn't meet in person. "We all worked together on a mood board, and together evolved the look and feel of the film," she said. "Thanks to Kalina, we were also able to get on board amazing local makeup artists Tayla Nicole Brown to do the special effects make-up." When it came to the music, Ms Davis turned to Whisperhead frontman Nolan Furnell who she had worked with on her previous short film Seeing. While composing the song Paranoia for the film, Mr Furnell asked the actors if they wanted to perform vocals on the song - Ms Ross, Kalina Davis and Ms Saunders all agreed. Once lockdown was over, they recorded the song, and filmed both the video clip and the short film. The film and the music video were shot on an iPhone 8 Plus, which meant there were technical limitations, but also that setting up shots was relatively quick and easy. Ms Davis said while it wasn't easy with such a hectic schedule, it was fun and they had a great experience. The short film, 5 Days, was shot mainly at Studio 138, the music video for Whisperhead's Paranoia was shot at the historic Rabaul Store building at the former RAAF base. "We are so grateful to John Grey and the Maas Properties team who made that possible. John in particular was so accommodating, giving up his Sunday to let us in," Ms Davis said.

