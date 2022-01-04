Drop in Dubbo's COVID cases, but hospitalisation numbers rise

coronavirus,

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Dubbo. It's a drop from the 106 new cases in Dubbo in the previous 24 hours. Across the Western NSW Local Health District there were 150 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday night. The largest number was in Orange which has recorded 64 new COVID cases. There were also seven cases in Parkes and six in Cowra. Blayney and Walgett both recorded five new cases, while Bathurst and the Lachlan local government area each had four. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Forbes, Warren and the Warrumbungle local government area all had three new cases. Bourke and Narromine both had one. The number of hospitalisations in the region has risen. There are 13 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and one in intensive care. In the past week there have been 334 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Dubbo local government area. Testing for anyone with symptoms - like a fever, cough, or loss of taste or smell - is available at the Dubbo Showground between 8am and 4pm daily, or until the facility hits capacity. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/3d282755-cdc6-4c2f-9b5e-0532e3db2182.jpg/r0_92_452_347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg