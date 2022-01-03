news, local-news,

Conducting sales from Forbes right up to the Queensland border, Nutrien stud stock agent Brad Wilson has a wealth of experience within the sheep industry. In addition to his stud stock work, Mr Wilson who is based at Dubbo provides sheep classing services for his commercial and stud clients, which he sees as an important part of his work. He is loving the dual roles he plays in auctions and gets enjoyment from seeing the best outcome from all involved in the process from stud clients to purchasers. Mr Wilson grew up in the Bylong Valley and Bathurst areas. ALSO MAKING NEWS: At the beginning of his career, he jackarooed for Clyde Agriculture at Warren, where he found a passion for stud sheep breeding. He then worked on and managed properties in the Oberon and Mudgee districts before moving to Dubbo as a stud stock sales rep with The Land newspaper before joining Nutrien in 2013. Mr Wilson has seen many changes in sheep markets and says the value increase for Merino ewes has been the biggest change in the past five years. Prior to this, young breeding ewes were making the same money as young wethers, he said. "There has also been a strong move into sheep for people who have never had them before and now want them as part of their enterprise." It was hard to see people struggle through the recent three-year drought with many producers doing it tough when their mental health was challenged, something he witnessed firsthand. The change in the seasons has been amazing and producers are keen to rebuild with recent figures showing about 50 per cent wanted to increase their flock number by 35-40 per cent. "The future is looking bright," he says. Also read: Mudgee Merino ram show and sale attracts one of the best crowds "There's been unbelievable money recently for Australian Whites with a commercial ewe recently selling for $1325 with a lamb at foot." His auctions take him far and wide and he works with all breeds of sheep, attends some bull sales and more recently conducted sales in the goat industry. It's all about having a good foundation in the product you're selling, he says. A lot of sales have gone online due to the challenges the past few years have provided. He sees a great opportunity in online marketing, something he has witnessed with his own Facebook page Sheep and Wool by Bull. "I think that is the way forward for marketing." He has worked to improve his auctioneering style over the years and took a lot from watching auctioneer Mark Barton conduct auctions. "His style was very clear and something I have tried to replicate," Mr Wilson says. He has been auctioneering for the last four years and says John Settree has also provided him with guidance along the way. He says he enjoys the classing as much as auctioneering. "It's important to know the product you're selling with clarity being something I put a big emphasis on," he said. "Just so everyone knows what's happening."

