news, local-news,

Kaye Simpson never planned to go into nursing. She wanted to be a photographer. "I came to be a nurse as it was the only job I could get at 16," Ms Simpson said. She worked as an assistant in nursing in a psycho-geriatric nursing home until she was old enough to do the enrolled nurse course. Ms Simpson tried to juggle shift work and a photography course but struggled to secure a dark room after hours. She did her registered nurse and then her midwifery training before moving into neonatal intensive care. Including the three years she spent studying nursing, Ms Simpson has been in the industry for 40 years. ALSO MAKING NEWS: She's spent 31 of those years in Dubbo, and up until last month was Dubbo Hospital's deputy director of nursing and midwifery. However, Ms Simpson is stepping away from it all to retire. While she might be leaving the industry, there are still moments and people that will stay with the deputy director. "I remember many patients of all ages over the time, however the one that stole my heart was a baby that was born at 26 weeks," Ms Simpson said. "She spent months in Sydney before she transferred back to us. She was with us for months as well before she was discharged home. "She had a tracheostomy and a sixth sense. She knew who was wary of the trachy and she'd play up for them." Ms Simpson said they used to get pureed vegetables delivered for her lunch and dinner and she remembers the baby would "scoff them down". "It was Easter and I put a bit of chocolate on my gloved finger and let her suck it. She didn't go for the veggies much after that. "When babies are in for so long they almost become like one of your own. She was one of my 'special' babies. One of the biggest changes Ms Simpson has seen in her time is the growth at the hospital. "Dubbo Base was a small country hospital back in 1990, [it's] not so small now and still growing," she said. "The change that I am most proud of is the improvements to the mortuary, mainly because I drove this change with the help of a small team. Our caring for patients doesn't stop until they leave the facility and the improvements that were made now allows us to do that." Looking back, Ms Simpson said the hours and intensity that came with nursing and midwifery was "very worth it". "Nursing and midwifery can take you anywhere and on so many different career pathways. It's an absolute privilege to be assisting in the birth of a baby, it's also a privilege to hold someone's hand when they are taking their last breath," she said. Director of nursing and midwifery Sam Quarmby said Ms Simpson had been an important asset. "Kaye has been an important part of Dubbo Health Service for an incredibly long time and has contributed to our team in so many ways," Ms Quarmby said. "She has the kind of clinical diversity and leadership skills that organisations try to replicate and even though COVID-19 forced us to temporarily a farewell party for her, in the new year we will find a way to celebrate her retirement in style. I, and all of the team at Dubbo Hospital, wish her all the best and sincerely thank you for her contribution to our service." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/c7853577-1802-4e62-a80f-ee9d633add29.jpg/r0_459_4088_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg