Snakes to slither out of hiding after flood, season heating up

It isn't only humans who have been affected by the recent floods: snake activity has been low during December but this is all about to change, according to a Dubbo snake catcher. Kyle Lundholm, owner of new business Outwest Snake Catcher, said he anticipated catching more snakes in the region as the weather warms up through January and into February. His first December on the job was relatively quiet, with around seven snake call-outs, mostly to homes. He is licensed to remove and relocate reptiles locally, including lizards. Among his recent rescues were two pythons removed from within and near Kintyre Living retirement community; eastern browns found in a driveway in Magnolia Estate, a bedroom in North Dubbo and a pool shed in Southlakes Estate; and a number of blue-tongued lizards - some of which had been mistaken for pythons by residents. He was even called-out to rescue a brown tree snake that had likely travelled from Queensland to Dubbo in a shipping container. That individual is now with WIRES and will be put into care. He said another species often found around Dubbo was the venomous blue-bellied black, also known as a spotted black. Mr Lundholm said his first season as a snake catcher had been rewarding. "I enjoy helping the snakes out and helping teach people about them," he said. One of the biggest challenges was the number of eastern browns found near residences. The snake is the second most venomous in the world and, if agitated, will make an S-shape with its body and raise itself up, ready to strike. "But they'll usually see you before you see them and they're gone," Mr Lundholm said. He estimated his days were about to become busier. "As the season starts to warm up, snakes are moving about and feeding a bit more, and things will pick up a bit more. Things start to slow down around the end of March, start of April, but snakes don't actually hibernate - they'll still be out and about, just quieter and slower," he said. Mr Lundholm's advice for the community? "Keep up your first aid, keep an eye on your dogs and kids while out on walks and in the backyard, and if you do have any trouble, I'm available 24/7 to help out and get there as quick as I can," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/3ea2ae56-28e1-42e4-a480-9e144c8b613b.jpg/r13_0_3496_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg