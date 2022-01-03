More than 100 COVID cases for Dubbo, free rapid antigen tests for everyone ruled out

coronavirus,

More than 100 cases new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Dubbo. In the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday night there were 106 new cases in the Dubbo local government area, including four with a Wellington address. Across the Western NSW Local Health District there were 222 reported. While the largest chunk of cases is in Dubbo, there were also 42 identified in Orange and 16 in Bathurst. Eleven cases were found in the Warrumbungle local government area. There are six new cases in Coonamble, Narromine and Warren, five cases in Blayney and five in the Mid-Western local government area, which includes three with Mudgee addresses. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Four cases apiece were reported in Cabonne and Cobar, while there are three new cases in Cowra and Oberon. Forbes, Gilgandra, Parkes, Walgett and Weddin all reported one new case. Seven people are in hospital, including one in intensive care. In the past week there have been 345 cases of COVID in the Dubbo LGA. Four more people died as NSW recorded a slight jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases across the state in the 24 hours to 8pm Sunday. There were 20,794 fresh cases of the virus in that period and more than 96,000 people were tested. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday morning ruled-out making rapid antigen tests free for everyone. When asked on Channel Seven's Sunrise program about reports of price gouging and lack of access for some - including charities - Mr Morrison said the federal government would provide concessional access, going halves in the cost with the states and territories. "This isn't a medicine, it's a test - there's a difference," he said. "We're already making them free for everyone who is required to have them. "We're in another stage of this pandemic where we just can't go around and make everything free." Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

