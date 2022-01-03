news, local-news, Nathan Bryon, Dame Nellie Melba, Joan Sutherland, Richard Bonynge

Tenor Nathan Bryon has won a prestigious opera prize in a "wonderful full circle moment" for the young artist who first honed his craft at Dubbo. The Sydney Conservatorium of Music graduate was named a Joan Sutherland and Richard Bonynge Bel Canto Award recipient in December. Bryon, who came home to Dubbo for Christmas, said winning the award was "a real honour". "Dame Joan Sutherland and Maestro Richard Bonynge are titans in the opera profession and are such an inspiration to emerging singers around the globe," he said. "It's also particularly special as my first singing teacher at the Macquarie Conservatorium in Dubbo, the late and great Dawn Walsh, covered Dame Joan Sutherland in some of her signature roles with Opera Australia, so it's a wonderful full circle moment for me personally and professionally." The foundation reported of a highly-competitive field, with all applicants required to submit three arias, their CV and answers to four questions. Bryon was one of 11 "exciting young singers" to win, and he received a $6000 scholarship. "The award will be a great support to me in taking my next steps, as I am currently auditioning for masters programs in the US to commence in August 2022, which I'm really excited about," he said. COVID-19 has played havoc with the performing arts industry for almost two years, but Bryon, 25, is focusing on the positives. "As you can imagine, it's been fairly difficult for us artists in the last few years but there have definitely been silver linings as well," he said. "Like my colleagues, I've had countless cancellations including debut performances with opera companies and concerts, but the pandemic also gave me a chance to work on my craft without too many distractions, which was wonderful in its own way. "I was very lucky to be supported and mentored in my work as the Ruskin Opera Scholar with the Melba Opera Trust." He praised the "wonderful" Melba Opera Trust, an opera development program formed in memory of Dame Nellie Melba. "[It] takes about eight artists nationally, and I'm really thrilled to be heading into my third year in 2022," Bryon said. "This was a lifeline in the last two years which meant I could continue work on my languages, stage craft and voice lessons, via Zoom when necessary, in a time when all the work stopped, so I'm very grateful." When asked about a dream role, the singer who has travelled across Australia and to Germany and New Zealand to pursue his career said it was a "tough question". "I think if I had to pick it would be either, the Duke of Mantua in Verdi's Rigoletto, the title role in Peter Grimes by Benjamin Britten, or Cavaradossi in Puccini's Tosca - though it's really impossible to pick between them," he said. Based in Sydney, Bryon, who grew up at Geurie, enjoyed coming home for Christmas and visiting family and friends. "In all honesty I've missed the open spaces and the dry heat so it was great to spend some time at the farm," he said. "I also had a little sing at the Dubbo Carols by Candlelight in my break, which was wonderful to do after quite a few years away now. "I have really fond memories there, both in the Dubbo and District Concert Band as a tubist, and as a singer a few years later." While the US is on his radar, Bryon says he's also "really hoping" to do some concerts at Dubbo and the surrounds in the coming months, "so stayed tuned".

